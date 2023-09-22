Open Menu

Caretaker PM Kakar To Address UNGA Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu New York

Recent Stories

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

53 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

53 minutes ago
 I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and U ..

I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and US announces launch of website

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth

13 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy and corporate identity

13 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under p ..

Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as ..

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as DFM hits 8-month high

14 hours ago
 NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes ..

NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes boosting desalination efficien ..

16 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, ..

Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, COP28 Committee during Climat ..

17 hours ago
 ENEC discusses future collaboration with US busine ..

ENEC discusses future collaboration with US businesses at US-UAE Business Counci ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan