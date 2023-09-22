Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

(Details to follow)