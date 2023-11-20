Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ZARRA App is a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery App (ZARRA) at an event in Islamabad on Monday in connection with World Children’s Day.

The App will allow users to upload a photo of the child, provide information about the child's disappearance, and share the alert with others.

The App, which is connected with all the police stations in the country, will also allow users to track the progress of the investigation and receive updates on the child's status.