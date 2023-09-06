Open Menu

Caretaker PM Lays Floral Wreath At Martyrs' Memorial In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar pays rich tribute to martyrs and lauded their sacrifices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in the Defense and Martyrs Day ceremony in Shakarparian, Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at martyrs' memorial.

Addressing the ceremony, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar paid rich tribute to martyrs and lauded their sacrifices.

The Prime Minister said martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of God by defending nation and country.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

According to ISPR, the country’s military leadership in it’s message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

The military leadership said this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations.

The ISPR said Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats.

More Stories From Pakistan