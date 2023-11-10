Open Menu

Caretaker PM Leaves For Riyadh On Three-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2023 | 01:01 PM

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan in the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Saudi Arabia to discuss prevailing situation in Palestine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left Islamabad for Riyadh on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will represent Pakistan in the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Saudi Arabia to discuss prevailing situation in Palestine.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also meet the heads of various countries, participating in the Summit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Palestine Riyadh Visit Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

26 minutes ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

35 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

39 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

53 minutes ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

14 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

14 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

14 hours ago
 Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan