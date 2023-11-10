Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan in the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Saudi Arabia to discuss prevailing situation in Palestine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left Islamabad for Riyadh on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also meet the heads of various countries, participating in the Summit.