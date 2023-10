Caretaker PM leaves for two-day visit to Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday left for Lahore on a two-day visit.

During the visit, the prime minister would meet Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and inspect southern part of Lahore Ring Road and Shahdara Flyover.

The prime minister will also visit Mayo Hosptial, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During his stay, the caretaker prime minister would meet students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and would participate in a special session.