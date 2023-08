Caretaker PM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) on 52nd anniversary of his martyrdom.

The prime minister on social media platform-X, posted "Observing the 52nd anniversary of martyrdom of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) today, we as a nation salute his undying courage.

"Rashid Minhas Shaheed's act on 20 Aug 1971 preserved the national dignity and his legacy of valor remained undimmed, he added in his post.