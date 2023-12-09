Open Menu

Caretaker PM Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To SAARC Process

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 11:38 AM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar expresses confidence that the current hindrances to the Organization's smooth functioning will be removed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the SAARC process.

In his message on the 39th SAARC Charter Day, he expressed the confidence that the current hindrances to the Organization's smooth functioning will be removed, thus, enabling its member states to forge ahead on the path of mutually-beneficial regional cooperation.

The Prime Minister said the SAARC charter day reminds us of the responsibility placed on our shoulders by our peoples, to address the common challenges of poverty, illiteracy, disease and under-development.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said Pakistan, as one of the founding member states of SAARC, has consistently shown its commitment to the Organization's objectives.

It has actively participated in the SAARC processes and activities.

He said Pakistan is a firm believer in the strength and potential of regional cooperation for national and regional development. It further believes that result-oriented regional cooperation can be achieved only by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect, as enshrined in the SAARC Charter.

The Prime Minister emphasized for collective efforts to realize the true potential of the region for the benefit of South Asia and the rest of the world.

