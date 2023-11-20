Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support to diplomatic efforts for ending violence, brutality in Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the violence in Gaza and stopping the brutality unleashed by Israel on innocent Palestinians.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister conveyed his deep appreciation for the Saudi leadership for hosting the OIC Extraordinary Summit earlier this month to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He lauded the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in building historic consensus among the Arab and Islamic countries.