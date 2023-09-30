Open Menu

Caretaker PM Reiterates To Continue War On Terrorism Till Elimination Of Last Terrorist

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 03:34 PM

Caretaker PM reiterates to continue war on terrorism till elimination of last terrorist

Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu have refreshed the wounds of incidents in other areas of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 1023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue till elimination of the last terrorist from the country.

In a tweet, he said the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu have refreshed the wounds of incidents in other areas of the country.

The Prime Minister prayed for the forgiveness of those martyred in the blasts and for speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Prime Minister Hangu Mastung From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on third a ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on third anniversary of his accession to ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

2 hours ago
 CTD files FIR as death toll of Mastung suicide bla ..

CTD files FIR as death toll of Mastung suicide blast climbs to 53

3 hours ago
 Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Barbados Prime Minister discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Barbados Prime Minister discuss joint cooperation, climate ..

3 hours ago
 FIA holds Imran Khan, Qureshi as responsible for C ..

FIA holds Imran Khan, Qureshi as responsible for Cipher case

4 hours ago
Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards histori ..

Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards historic diplomatic deal: US

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after working visit

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania

15 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Albania on w ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan