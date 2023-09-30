Caretaker PM reiterates to continue war on terrorism till elimination of last terrorist

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 1023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue till elimination of the last terrorist from the country.

In a tweet, he said the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu have refreshed the wounds of incidents in other areas of the country.

The Prime Minister prayed for the forgiveness of those martyred in the blasts and for speedy recovery of the injured.