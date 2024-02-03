Open Menu

Caretaker PM Satisfied At Growing Cooperation Between Pak, UAE Businesses

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between The Authority of Karachi Port Trust Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE.

The MoU is a commercial understanding for Outsourcing of Operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at seven (7) Berths of East Wharf Karachi Port, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with other high officials from Pakistani side and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with other high officials from the UAE side were present in the ceremony.

The MoU aims to strengthen the bilateral relations in marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Salem United Arab Emirates Media From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

4 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

4 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

24 seconds ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago
 Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free electio ..

Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free elections in Pakistan finalised: Sola ..

25 seconds ago
18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

27 seconds ago
 Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

4 hours ago
 U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrol ..

U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls

28 seconds ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan