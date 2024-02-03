Caretaker PM Satisfied At Growing Cooperation Between Pak, UAE Businesses
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
The prime minister witnessed the signing of an agreement between The Authority of Karachi Port Trust Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE.
The agreement is a commercial understanding for the Outsourcing of Operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at seven (7) Berths of East Wharf Karachi Port, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with other high officials from Pakistani side and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with other high officials from the UAE side were present in the ceremony.
The agreement aims to strengthen the bilateral relations in the marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and UAE.
