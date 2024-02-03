Open Menu

Caretaker PM Satisfied At Growing Cooperation Between Pak, UAE Businesses

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister witnessed the signing of an agreement between The Authority of Karachi Port Trust Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE.

The agreement is a commercial understanding for the Outsourcing of Operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at seven (7) Berths of East Wharf Karachi Port, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with other high officials from Pakistani side and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with other high officials from the UAE side were present in the ceremony.

The agreement aims to strengthen the bilateral relations in the marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Salem United Arab Emirates Media From Agreement Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

2 minutes ago
 FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in ..

FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

9 seconds ago
 PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt ..

PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah

11 seconds ago
 Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Ja ..

Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah

12 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting in connection with general elect ..

DC chairs meeting in connection with general election

14 seconds ago
 Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train s ..

Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station

16 seconds ago
 Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh ..

Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif

2 minutes ago
 Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

37 minutes ago
 Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

37 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 h ..

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan