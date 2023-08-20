Open Menu

Caretaker PM, Senator Kasi Discuss Issues Related To Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023

Caretaker PM, Senator Kasi discuss issues related to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday held a meeting with Senator Arbab Umar Kasi and discussed issues related to Balochistan.

Senator Kasi felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes.

He informed the prime minister about the situation of flooding in Hanna Orak after the recent rains.

The Senator told him about the need to repair Spera Ragha-Loralai road to avoid traffic accidents.

The caretaker prime minister assured Senator Kasi of resolving all the issues of the area.

