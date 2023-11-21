Open Menu

Caretaker PM Stresses Upon Further Cementing Of Pak-UAE Cooperation In Diverse Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:27 AM

Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi presents a formal invitation to the Prime Minister for attending the forthcoming COP-28 meeting in Abu Dhabi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad and discussed progress on bilateral cooperation.

He presented a formal invitation to the Prime Minister for attending the forthcoming COP-28 meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The Prime Minister congratulated the UAE for hosting this important global climate change conference and assured of Pakistan's active participation in the event.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the robust and wide-ranging engagement between the two countries and stressed the need to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade and investment.

Discussing the situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister urged Muslim countries to speak with a united voice to urge the international community to end the violence and brutal murder of innocent civilians in Gaza at the hands of Israeli Occupation forces.

