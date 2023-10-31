Caretaker PM stresses upon provision of quality education, skill development opportunities to tap youth’s potential

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Lahore, Oct 31 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday terming the youth of Pakistan as their great asset, stressed that by providing them with the quality education, skill development opportunities and the right platforms, they could enhance their energy and creativity to the country’s economic growth in the modern era.

Addressing the first convocation of the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC), he said that the youth carried the responsibility to lead, innovate and contribute positively towards the economic growth and development of the homeland.

He emphasised upon the students of giving back to the community in which they resided because as individuals they had the unique responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of the society.

The prime minister said that the students could choose any discipline in education but should be mindful of those who were unfortunate and less privileged and in doing so, they would not only be uplifting others, but enriching their own lives.

“In a world characterized by uncertainty and rapid change, education is our greatest weapon,” he said urging the young people to adapt to them with questions and find solutions to the most pressing challenges of their times.

“It is through education that we foster tolerance and understanding and show commitment to the principles of justice and equality in the society,” he added.

Elaborating his viewpoint, the caretaker prime minister said that the government had taken various initiatives to tap the economic strength and empower the youth.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for instance, he said, ‘is a game-changing project that holds potential to transform our economy.’

By fostering connectivity and energy infrastructure and trade enhancement, CPEC was facilitating the realization of Pakistan’s economic gains, he added.

Additionally, the prime minister said, the digital initiative was aimed to bridge the digital divide and to unleash the IT potential in the country.

The initiative was shaping the economic-based economy that could cater to the needs of the global market, he observed.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar advised the students to look at the challenges and opportunities of the future as Pakistan needed their skills and creativity and leadership skills, and to move the economy forward.

They needed their commitment, passion and innovation to social justice and their commitment to cause positive impacts upon the society to fulfil the dreams of the founding fathers, he further observed.

The prime minister said that Pakistan offered a variety of investment opportunities, for instance, the agriculture sector was the backbone of the economy, contributing significantly to the GDP.

Moreover, Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, as trade corridor possessed the role as a key player in the regional and global trade networks, he added.

The prime minister also lauded the contributions of the youth bulge of the country and said that they got greater attention due to their contributions in various fields including IT, science, technology, entrepreneurship, sports and arts.

Their increasing talents had been making headlines worldwide and painting a positive image of the nation all around the globe, he added.

The prime minister said that the education sector played a driving role in shaping the economic future of the country while investment in education resulted in the more skilled and knowledgeable workforce which was a critical asset for any developing economy.

The prime minister reminded the students that the world was witnessing transformation at a rapid pace driven by technological initiatives, so they should embrace these as opportunities rather than as challenges.

“Be adaptive, curious and willing to learn,” he said.

The caretaker prime minister said that software sector in Pakistan had contributed significantly towards the foreign exports of the country, adding that this growth in IT sector not only boosted the economic growth but created employment opportunities as with 2,000,000 IT professionals had been working in this sector.

This continuous expansion of Pakistan’s software industry as indicated played pivotal factor in the country’s foreign earnings, he added.

He further underscored the need for the young people to cherish the rich culture and traditions of the country as their history was rich with diversity which was their greater strength. “And be ambassadors of peace, tolerance and unity” and these were the qualities which would lead the nation to a brighter future,” he added.

The prime minister also felicitated the graduating students, faculty members and parents over the momentous occasion and expressed the confidence that the students would contribute to the country and world with their immense talents and acknowledge which was a collective aspiration of their beautiful country.

Earlier, Chancellor IAC Faisal Janjua, in his address, it was the first convocation of the institute and appreciated the faculty members and staff for imparting education to the students.

He said the IAC was Inspired to impart education and inculcate art and culture and technology, besides it had fulfilled HEC programmes while offering various others in the future.

The IAC was playing a role in the economic development of the country, he added.

The prime minister also announced the conferment of bachelor's degrees to graduates and gave away certificates, awards and medals among the prominent successful students.