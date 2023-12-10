Caretaker PM strongly condemns Khuzdar blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday while strongly condemning a blast in Khuzdar, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Shahadat of Counter- Terrorism Department, SHO Muhammad Murad.

The prime minister expressed his condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed for provision of all possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident. The caretaker prime minister said that such cowardly activities could not deter the high morale of the security forces. The entire nation paid tribute to those who had been sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism, he added.