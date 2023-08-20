Caretaker PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in N. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday while expressing grief over loss of lives, strongly condemned a terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

On social media platform X, the prime minister said "Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers".

While strongly condemning the senseless act of violence, he further said that they stood in solidarity with the affected families.