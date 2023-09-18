Open Menu

Caretaker PM To Address UNGA Session On Friday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2023 | 10:49 AM

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly beginning in New York from Tuesday.

He will address session of UN General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the government to consolidate Pakistan's economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investments.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also attend an important conference on climate change.

He is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

US President Joe Biden, as leader of the host country, will be the second speaker on Tuesday, the opening day of the annual gathering of world leaders.

The list of speakers indicates the presence of 145 Heads of State and Government, 6 Vice Presidents, 4 Deputy Prime Ministers and 38 Ministers or Chiefs of Delegations — a total of 196.

This year’s theme is ‘restoring trust and reigniting global solidarity’.

In a series of briefings, UN officials have said that efforts to address Global South needs, including tackling poverty and diseases and improving access to clean water and energy, are trailing far behind the target.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister World United Nations Water Visit Jammu New York Media From Government

Recent Stories

SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

11 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

13 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

14 hours ago
Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

14 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

17 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

18 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan