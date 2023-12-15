Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister will chair the cabinet meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Muzaffarabad, will hold an interactive session with the students of universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

He will also address a news conference in Muzaffarabad today.