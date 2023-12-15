Open Menu

Caretaker PM To Chair Meeting Of AJK Cabinet In Muzaffarabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:06 AM

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

The Prime Minister will chair the cabinet meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Muzaffarabad, will hold an interactive session with the students of universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

The Prime Minister will chair the cabinet meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.

He will also address a news conference in Muzaffarabad today.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

21 minutes ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

12 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

12 hours ago
Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

12 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

12 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

13 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

13 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan