Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: FO

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit commencing on Wednesday next.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Prime Minister, at the summit, will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO vision 2025 and promotion of cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

The Prime Minister will present Pakistan's vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

The Prime Minister will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

Alluding to the illegal foreigners' repatriation plan, the foreign office spokesperson said this applies to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan irrespective of their nationality and country of origin. She said this process will continue in an orderly and phased manner. She said this decision is in exercise of Pakistan's sovereign domestic laws and compliant with applicable international norms and principles. She also clarified that it does not apply to individuals who enjoy refugee status.

When asked about the death sentence awarded to the retired Indian Naval Officers by a court in Qatar, the spokesperson said this testifies the presence of India's network of espionage which has gone beyond South Asia.

She said this also shows India's reckless and irresponsible conduct in clear violation of international law and the UN principle of state sovereignty. She said it calls into question India's reliability as a credible partner.

Referring to the arrest of an Indian naval officer in Balochistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan has remained a target of India's state sponsored terrorism, subversion and espionage for a long time.

As regards the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the spokesperson said Indian occupation forces continue to commit human rights violations in the occupied territory. She said that seventeen Kashmiris were killed and ten others wounded in the month of October. She said the international community must urge India to bring an end to its occupation and implement the UNSC resolutions that recognize the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Expressing concerns over the dire situation in Gaza, the spokesperson said the UN Security Council must act and fulfill its responsibility of upholding peace. She said the world body must call for lifting the siege, protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted essential supplies to the beleaguered peopleof Gaza.