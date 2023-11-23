Open Menu

‘Caretaker PM To Participate In World Climate Action Summit In UAE’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly news briefing, says the Foreign Minister and the Minister for Climate Change will be part of the delegation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will undertake an official visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the World Climate Action Summit scheduled to commence on the 1st of next month as part of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, said the Foreign Minister and the Minister for Climate Change will be part of the delegation.

She said the Prime Minister's program in Dubai includes participation in the high level events at the Summit and bilateral meetings with counterparts from participating countries.

The Prime Minister will present Pakistan's vision for climate change and call for implementing common climate commitments across all areas including mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and loss and damage fund.

At COP28, the spokesperson said, Pakistan will work with other developing countries and seek operationalization of the loss and damage fund for climate vulnerable countries.

She said Pakistan will also reiterate its call on the developed countries to urgently and fully deliver on the long overdue goal of mobilizing one hundred billion Dollars per year as climate finance for developing countries.

The Spokesperson said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will visit Belgium to attend the International Conference on Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling being held on the 28th of this month.

