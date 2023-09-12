Open Menu

Caretaker PM To Pay Two-day Visit To Gilgit Baltistan Today

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haw Kakar will pay a two-day visit to Gilgit Baltistan, the PM Office said Tuesday.

The prime minister will witness the guard of honor ceremony at the martyrs' memorial at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

He will meet the Governor and the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

Besides, the prime minister will preside over the meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects in GB and the law and order situation.

He will also meet the political leadership of Gilgit and Hunza and the local elders and notables.

