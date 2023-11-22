Open Menu

Caretaker PM To Represent Pakistan In COP-28 High-level Segment

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan during the high level segment of 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) being held in the United Arab Emirates on December 01-02

The prime minister chaired an inter-provincial review meeting with regard to the COP-28. The meeting was attended by the caretaker federal ministers for finance, foreign affairs, climate change and planning, and relevant officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Kakar said that climate change was an issue of national endurance for the countries like Pakistan and observed that Pakistan was playing a positive role in the global climate debate through climate diplomacy.

He said that despite its less than one percent imprints in the global climate change factors, Pakistan was amongst the countries hugely affected by the changes.

One third of the country’s population was badly affected by the climate induced floods, he added.

The prime minister also lauded the relevant institutions and organizations of the country for their best role in the reconstruction efforts in the post-flood period.

He also directed the relevant authorities to make full preparations for representing Pakistan’s stance during the COP-28 on climate finance and other issues effectively.

