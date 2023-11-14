Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and assured that the government would provide all possible support and facilities to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and assured that the government would provide all possible support and facilities to them.

He said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the overseas Pakistanis led by Nouman Mustafa that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister observed that transfer of remittances of the Pakistanis residing aboard through legal and safe manner was very important for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through the Roshan Digital Pakistan Account.

He further said that the Roshan Digital Pakistan Account was the safest means for transfer of remittances and its utilization could help in improving the national economy.

Protection of their investments and properties were the responsibility of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard, he added.