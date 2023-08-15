Open Menu

Caretaker PM Visits Maulana Fazl's Residence To Condole Over Death Of Party Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, Bajaur district

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the morale of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.

