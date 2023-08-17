Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the caretaker government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

The caretaker Prime Minister said the government places importance on partnership with the United States and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the office of Caretaker Prime Minister.

The United States reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

Responding to a question at his daily news briefing in Washington, the State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States looks forward to working with Pakistan's interim Prime Minister and his team.

He said the United States will continue to partner with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest, including in Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, conduct of free and fair elections and respect for democracy and rule of law