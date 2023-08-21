Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan  

,

The Caretaker Prime Minister has expressed gratitude to all the political leadership of the area, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers for congratulating him for being nominated as Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday vowed to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Balochistan, specifically of his native town.

He was telephonically addressing a public gathering of his native town Qila Saifullah, Kan Mehtarzai.

He said all possible steps will be taken to bring Kan Mehtarzai, Qila Saifullah at par with other areas of the country and eliminate backwardness.

Anwaar-ul-Kakar further said measures will be taken to provide employment opportunities, and promote peace and order by accelerating development process in Qila Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.