Caretaker PM Wants Regular Research, Innovation As Outcome Of Higher Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sunday stressed upon formulation of planning to ensure that higher education at the university level should become a regular base for the latest research and innovative achievements.

He said that graduated students should be equipped with the professional skill sets to meet the requirements of industries.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of vice-chancellors of public sector universities of Balochistan that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the progress over higher education and the pertaining issues.

The prime minister underscored the need to promote a culture of research and creativity as the lack of innovation was linked with the deficiency in research and higher education.

The caretaker prime minister further asked for setting up incubation centers for the students by the industrial sector in universities, so that they could get opportunities for contemporary research, adding that with these measures, trained manpower would be provided to the industries, thus paving the way for an industrial revolution.

He shared that with the continuous facility of higher education, the improvement could be brought in different sectors of life.

The youth should be provided with ample opportunities to seek higher education so that the talented young lot could play their due role in the progress of the country, he said, adding the youth and manpower were the vital assets for a better future.

The caretaker prime minister also underlined to remove all hurdles in the pursuit of higher education by bringing it to par with international standards.

