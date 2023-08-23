Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq for making climate change part of every discourse

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Wednesday urged all the political parties and intelligentsia to take climate change as a national cause and make it part of every discourse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Wednesday urged all the political parties and intelligentsia to take climate change as a national cause and make it part of every discourse.

"The climate change advocacy should be taken as a national cause. I request all the political parties, intelligentsia and civil society to make the climate change part of every discourse," the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony of the tree plantation drive here.

He said Pakistan faced the consequences in the form of floods last year despite just one percent of its contribution towards the mismanagement of climate change.

He said it was high time the country contributed to mitigating the ills done to climate change and urged the global community to play its part by providing the required support in resources and attention.

He said unfortunately Islamic beliefs had been confined to just worship which, otherwise, was just one aspect. islam also preached human rights as well as the protection of natural habitats, he added.

Calling the abuse of natural habitat a denial of blessing and a crime, he viewed that intervention and rearrangement of climate change disturbed the Nature's soul which resulted in natural calamities like floods and tsunamis.

"The natural disasters are the expression of the Nature's discomfort," he remarked.

