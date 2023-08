Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits Sarfraz Domki in hospital

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here visited former provincial minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki in a hospital to inquire after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here visited former provincial minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki in a hospital to inquire after his health.

The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and health.