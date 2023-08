Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated on assuming office

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with former provincial minister Haji Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with former provincial minister Haji Muhammad Khan.

Haji Muhammad congratulated him on assuming the office of prime minister.

A delegation from Balochistan led by former Senator Rehmat Kakar also met the prime minister and felicitated him on assuming the office.

The prime minister thanked members of the delegation.