Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday and received a briefing on the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the prime minister was received by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the prime minister about the country's foreign policy. The briefing covered Pakistan's external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned, to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad.

The need for close coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan's foreign policy objectives, security, trade and economic objectives.

PM Kakar shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan's relationships with other countries. He gave specific directions on different aspects of the foreign policy, with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The prime minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting the national interests abroad. He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.