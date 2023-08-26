Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar For Creation Of Job Opportunities In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities in Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday underlined the need for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday underlined the need for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy.

He directed for keeping a balance in the budget and expenditures through a better mechanism in the future and stressed upon proper utilization of resources.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the development projects in Balochistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker chief minister, ministers and the relevant authorities.

� During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the province had immense potential in minerals mining which could be utilized for the development of the country's economy.

Mineral resources in the province could be fully tapped in the presence of effective communication infrastructure in those mineral-rich areas, he opined.

The chief secretary briefed the prime minister on the proposed and ongoing uplift projects in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Budget Media Jobs

Recent Stories

Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

42 seconds ago
 65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millio ..

65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan ..

44 seconds ago
 11 people injured in road accident

11 people injured in road accident

46 seconds ago
 US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended dete ..

US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended detention in Russia

47 seconds ago
 Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

49 seconds ago
 Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

19 minutes ago
Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arreste ..

Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arrested

19 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

20 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

45 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz ..

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter As ..

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and SIMAP i ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln ..

Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln tons of solid waste generated ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan