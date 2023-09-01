Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Further Strengthen Iranian Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen Iranian ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday underscoring the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral ties.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, who called on him, stressed the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic and security domains.

He highlighted that the recent inauguration of Mand-Pishin border marketplace would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as a manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

He noted that President Raisi's policy of 'Neighborhood First' was fully aligned with Pakistan's vision for regional development and connectivity.

The prime minister stressed the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

The Iranian ambassador said that Iran was keen to build on the recent positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, especially in areas of economy, energy and security.

