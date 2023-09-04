Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Grieved Over Navy Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of navy helicopter crash in Gwadar.

Condoling the martyrdom of three personnel of Pakistan Navy, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

