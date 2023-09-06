Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs framing of industrial policy to spur economic growth

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday directed that a national industrial policy should be formulated as soon as possible to spur economic growth and increase industrial production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday directed that a national industrial policy should be formulated as soon as possible to spur economic growth and increase industrial production.

He issued the directive during a briefing on the performance and targets of Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Industries and Production.

The prime minister asked the relevant officers to increase the contribution of industries in the gross domestic product of Pakistan from the present 12 percent to optimum capacity through formulation of an effective strategy.

He said Pakistan should be made a hub of trade, transportation and transhipment by taking advantage of its unique geographical location.

He instructed that a training programme should be held for the business community and the logistics companies to make them aware about the international road transport system.

The PM said the process of privatisation of the loss making state-owned enterprises should be expedited. He was told about the performance of the officers posted abroad for enhancing trade and investment of Pakistan.

It was informed that economic partnership with the Central Asian states would be part of the strategy to increase exports.

Consultations were continuing with the stakeholders for the establishment of Land Port Authority.

The meeting was also told about the different aspects of the recently approved policy for local manufacturing of mobile handsets. It was informed that in the next two years, four million handsets would be locally manufactured which would reduce the import bill and increase exports.

The PM was also apprised of the steps to streamline the exports of gemstone products.

PM Kakar said a training programme about the use of modern technology should be arranged for upgrading skills of local craftsmen in order to increase their capacity for gemstone exports. In the sector, two billion dollars of exports were expected in the next two years.

He also stressed for electronic warehousing for promotion of e-commerce in the country.

Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, State Bank governor and high ranking officers attended the meeting.