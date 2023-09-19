Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Meets Iranian President; Reiterates Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with the brotherly country, with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with the brotherly country, with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Underscoring the close fraternal relations between the two neighbouring countries, the prime minister stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the Mand-Border border marketplace, would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as a tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

Noting that President Raisi's policy of 'Neighbourhood First' was fully aligned with Pakistan's vision for regional development and connectivity, he emphasised the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity, through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

Pakistan-Iran relations are characterized by regular high-level exchanges, commonality of views on important regional and global issues, and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

