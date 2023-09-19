Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for adequate financing, actions in key areas to achieve SDGs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday, expressing Pakistan's support for the Global Development Initiative (GDI), highlighted the need for adequate financing and called for action in key areas to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The prime minister, addressing the High Level Meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes, urged for action in five key areas including food production, infrastructure investment, industrialization, resilient healthcare systems and the bridging digital divide.

He highlighted the necessity of adequate and appropriate finance at all levels of the development process and welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement of setting up another fund of $10 billion dedicated to the implementation of the GDI.

The prime minister highlighted that progress towards achieving the SDGs had suffered a serious setback due to the poly crises of COVID-19, conflict and climate change.

He expressed Pakistan's support for the GDI and commended the milestones achieved in its implementation, the most recent being the successful launch of the Inter-Agency Task Force on GDI.

Prime Minister Kakar stressed that China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were vital vehicles for achieving the SDGs.

He stated that Pakistan looked forward to enhancing its cooperation with China and other members of the Group of Friends of GDI to realize their collective aspiration for the implementation of SDGs.

The event also featured the opening remarks by Vice President of China Han Zheng, President of the General Assembly Dennis Francis, and other high-level dignitaries, as well as a video briefing and presentation on GDI cooperation.