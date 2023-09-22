Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for security of peacekeepers facing challenges from terrorist groups

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, calling the UN peacekeeping a "success story", emphasized the safety and security of peacekeepers as they faced "complex and unprecedented" challenges from criminals and terrorist groups

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, calling the UN peacekeeping a "success story", emphasized the safety and security of peacekeepers as they faced "complex and unprecedented" challenges from criminals and terrorist groups.

The prime minister, addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said that over more than six decades, Pakistan had contributed 230,000 peacekeepers in 47 missions across the world.

"Today, UN peacekeepers face complex and unprecedented challenges especially from criminal and terrorist groups, as in the Sahel. We must ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers," he remarked.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the UN to develop the capabilities and more robust mandates required for successful enforcement actions by UN and international forces where needed.