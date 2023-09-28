Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Urges Nation To Follow Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s Teachings Of Compassion, Unity

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings of compassion, unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) 1445 Hijri, extended his greetings to the whole of the Pakistani nation as well as the Muslim world.

He said the Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s life was a shining example of compassion, tolerance and love with his character teaching kindness, justice and mercy to become a ray of hope in today's divided world.

The prime minister called for turning to the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges.
Kakar also called for compassion for the poor and needy as emphasised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"Let us come together to help those who are struggling, become a supporting hand for those in need, and build a better and more equal society for all," he remarked.

The prime minister said the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was also a moment to renew the pledge to inculcate the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s values in personal lives.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle for peace, progress and brotherhood and enable his countrymen to follow the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings both collectively and individually.

