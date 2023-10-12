Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Directs To Accelerate Development Of More Shipyards In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the development of more shipyards in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the policy board of shipbuilding, also called for keeping in view the environmental impacts of the shipyard building projects.

The meeting reviewed the current position of the development of shipyards in the country.

In the briefing, the meeting was told that the shipyards could be developed in Surbandar, Eastbay, Kappar and Pishu Khan areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister also instructed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy to curb illegal trawling in coastal areas.

