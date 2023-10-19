Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Troops

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar grieved over martyrdom of troops

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of personnel of security forces in exchange of fire with the terrorists in North Waziristan area of Gharyoum and South Waziristan’s Asman Manza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of personnel of security forces in exchange of fire with the terrorists in North Waziristan area of Gharyoum and South Waziristan’s Asman Manza.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, the prime minister said the security forces killed six wanted terrorists, including Hazrat Zaman.

"The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valour armed forces and is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," he remarked.

He said the war against the militants would continue till complete uprooting of the terrorism from the country.

