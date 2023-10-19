Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Arrives In Urumqi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday arrived in Urumqi to further strengthen regional connectivity, trade, investment and people-to-people contacts between the neighbouring regions of Pakistan and China.

At the airport, he was warmly received by Governor of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Erken Tuniyaz, Standing Member of the Xinjiang CPC Ilizat Ahmetjan, and officials of Pakistani Mission in China.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad accompanied the prime minister.

In Urumqi, he will meet with local leadership and business persons, and deliver a speech at the Xinjiang University.

The visit of the prime minister comes in the backdrop of ongoing celebrations marking the ten years of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

More Stories From Pakistan