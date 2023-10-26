Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, US Envoy Discuss Economy, Repatriation Of Illegal Foreigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 10:53 PM

United States Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed various matters, including repatriation of illegal foreigners

The prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.

Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed, the PM Office said in a statement.

PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.

