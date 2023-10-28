Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Felicitates People Of Turkiye On 100th Republic Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felicitates people of Turkiye on 100th Republic Day

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of the country.

"On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitations to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of the centenary of the Turkish Republic," the prime minister said in his message.

As the Turkish Republic was first proclaimed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly, in Ankara on October 29, 1923, this momentous occasion also marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom, led by the charismatic Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, he added.

PM Kakar said the resolute grit and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve their independence continued to inspire freedom-loving people across the world.

During the last one hundred years, Turkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s economic transformation and its role in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity are globally recognized. As the Turkish Republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments.

He highlighted Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history. Speaking to the first Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam said, “The Muslims of Pakistan entertain sentiments of affection and esteem for your country, and now Turkiye and Pakistan both as free, sovereign and independent countries, can strengthen their ties more and more for the good of both”.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that our bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength with every passing day.

He said institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) had provided a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer bilateral partnership in areas such as defence, economy, health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture.

Undoubtedly, he said the unique aspect of the Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is that it beats in the hearts of two people. "We have stood by each other in every trial and tribulation – from the devastating earthquake that hit Southern Turkiye in February 2023, to the massive floods in Pakistan, in 2010 and 2022, and the earthquake in 2005, the abounding solidarity and support expressed by the people of our two countries for their brethren in need, represents an unremitting tale of love and devotion unique in inter-state relations."

Let me reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement our multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. We have already taken concrete steps to this end including the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), he said adding undoubtedly, robust economic partnership and strengthened connectivity will serve as important pillars to steer our bilateral relationship in the days and years ahead.

The people of Pakistan pray for continued prosperity and progress of the Turkish nation during the second century of the great Turkish Republic and may the special relationship between our two nations continue to flourish in all times to come, the prime minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Century Earthquake Prime Minister World Education Agriculture Resolute Progress Ankara Independence Ghazi Tayyip Erdogan February May October Sunday Muslim All From Government Agreement Love

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: ..

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

5 minutes ago
 Black day observed to mark protest against unlawfu ..

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

25 minutes ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

9 minutes ago
 Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

35 minutes ago
Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

28 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

9 minutes ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

9 minutes ago
 Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 minutes ago
 Compensation package to Winder dam affectees start ..

Compensation package to Winder dam affectees started

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan