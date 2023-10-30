Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Briefed On Academic Activities In LUMS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) here.

On his arrival, Deputy Chairman of LUMS Board of Governors Abdul Razzaq Dawood and other academic staff warmly welcomed the prime minister.

PM Kakar also held an interactive session with the students, was given a briefing about the ongoing academic activities at the university.

