Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Reviews Reconstruction Of Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the Mayo Hospital and reviewed the reconstruction of the emergency block as well as other facilities.

The prime minister inspected the ongoing construction work in the hospital as well as the nursing counter and consultant room, established at the emergency block.

He appreciated the Punjab Government's programme for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of hospitals under Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as well as the performance of relevant officers of the Construction and Communications Department.

Prime Minister Kakar called for promoting the local industry to enable it to supply the new hospital beds.

He inquired after the health of prisoners from Kot Lakhpat Jail who were undergoing eye treatment at the Surgical Tower of the hospital.

The prime minister also visited the hospital's reading room and appreciated the provision of the facilities for the study.

