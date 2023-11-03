Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar district.

The prime minister paid tribute to 14 security forces personnel who were martyred in the attack.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and patience for the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Kakar said the evil intentions of terrorists would never be allowed to succeed.

"The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country. The entire Pakistani nation, including me, is proud of its martyrs," he remarked.

He said such cowardly attacks by terrorists would never be able to deter the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its forces.

The entire nation stands by its security forces to eliminate this scourge of terrorism, he remarked.

