Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of 4 Army Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of four army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, while fighting with terrorists in Tirah area of Khyber District.

He offered his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of martyrs and prayed for grant of courage to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Army soldiers sacrificed their lives for the security of the country in Tirah. "The entire nation, including me, is proud of its martyrs."

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

The evil designs of the enemies of peace would never be allowed to succeed, he added.

