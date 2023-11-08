Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Warns Of Transregional Spillover Of Gaza War; Urges Engagement With West

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar warns of transregional spillover of Gaza war; urges engagement with West

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for enhanced engagement with the Western capitals to make Israel realise that the Gaza war could have a spillover effect beyond the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for enhanced engagement with the Western capitals to make Israel realise that the Gaza war could have a spillover effect beyond the region.

“We need to engage with different Western capitals, particularly Washington and London, and they need to make realize the Israeli side that they are contributing to destabilize not just the region, but probably it would have a spillover effect beyond the region,” the prime minister said in an interview with Arab News published on Wednesday.

When asked if the Pakistan government had received any requests from the United States to soften its stance against Israel as it continued attacks on Gaza, Kakar said, “I’m not aware of any such request and I don’t think so any government would listen to any such request which is in my opinion surreal, it’s absurd to even think of requesting someone to be silent on such an account.”

He called for an immediate “cessation of violence” and labeled Israel’s assault on Gaza “genocide, clearly”.

He told the interviewer that he would be traveling to Riyadh this weekend for an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

“You can’t just kill children and say that you have got the right to defend yourself. It’s the license to barbaric retaliation.”

Asked if Muslim nations were doing enough for Gaza, Prime Minister Kakar also raised questions about the role of the world’s estimated 1.8 billion Muslims, who make up 24 percent of the global population, in “facing the kind of situation which we are in”.

“We need to ask more deep questions from this entire [Muslim] population, that what kind of contribution globally we are having … toward science and technology, what kind of defence capabilities these different or 50 or 57 countries are developing for themselves.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Riyadh London United States Muslim From Government Billion Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Gaza, not an issue of Palestinians, Arabs but hum ..

Gaza, not an issue of Palestinians, Arabs but humanity: Ashrafi

33 seconds ago
 SAU signs agreement with HEC for implementation of ..

SAU signs agreement with HEC for implementation of different components of Natio ..

41 seconds ago
 Painting exhibition held at Women Literary Festiva ..

Painting exhibition held at Women Literary Festival

34 minutes ago
 NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in La ..

NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in Lahore

41 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to ..

Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements of genera ..

41 minutes ago
 PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle ..

PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle East situation

41 minutes ago
Three illegal housing societies sealed

Three illegal housing societies sealed

41 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Se ..

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

46 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives fo ..

Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives for Cultural Enrichment

46 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

43 minutes ago
 Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Za ..

Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong for further enhancing Pa ..

43 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in road accident

Elderly man killed in road accident

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan