Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar departs after concluding two-day Uzbekistan visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday departed for Pakistan after completing his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday departed for Pakistan after completing his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

At the Tashkent International Airport, he was seen off by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

During the visit, the prime minister addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation(ECO) where he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the ECO Vision 2025 and for promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity and energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, he held meetings with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.